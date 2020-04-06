KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.07 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

