KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $11.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 404,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,088. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

