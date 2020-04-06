Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Lowered to GBX 1,793

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,542.17 ($20.29).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

LON KWS opened at GBX 1,377 ($18.11) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,476.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,373.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.