Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $726,029,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 809,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

