Kin Price Up 11.3% This Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $30,044.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, COSS, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, CoinFalcon and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

