Kind Ads Token (KIND) Market Cap Hits $28,526.69

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $28,526.69 and $75.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io.

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

