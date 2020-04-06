Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.29 ($2.61).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of LON KGF traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 140.40 ($1.85). 13,162,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.55 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

