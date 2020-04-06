Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.91. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 69.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.