Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after acquiring an additional 302,805 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,636 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.57. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $132.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

