Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.41 ($64.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

FRA:KGX opened at €38.25 ($44.48) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.66.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

