Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Kirby worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kirby by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

