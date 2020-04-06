Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Kirby worth $58,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

