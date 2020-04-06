Kleros Price Up 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $48,738.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004563 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

