KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 343,947 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. KLX Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

