Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of KNL stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Knoll by 638.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

