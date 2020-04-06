Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €42.20 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €42.20 ($49.07) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKB. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koenig & Bauer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.05 ($45.41).

SKB opened at €19.16 ($22.28) on Monday. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a one year high of €44.38 ($51.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.46 and its 200-day moving average is €28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.62.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

