Kohl’s (KSS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kohl’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

Get Kohl's Co alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.74%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.02%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 870.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.