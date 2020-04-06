Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.53 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005925 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Crex24. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $50.53 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00507005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00107762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,124,153 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Upbit, BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

