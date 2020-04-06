Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KTB. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $14.94. 32,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,717. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.