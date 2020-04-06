Kopion Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 6.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hexcel worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

