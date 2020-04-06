Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $938.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after buying an additional 174,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 140,969 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $4,788,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

