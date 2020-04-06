Krios (KRI) Price Reaches $0.0130

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Krios

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

