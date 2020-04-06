Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

KR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. 2,624,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,515,292. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

