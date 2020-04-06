Kryll Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $11,902.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02635352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,030,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

