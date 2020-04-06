K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.69 ($10.11).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

ETR:SDF opened at €5.44 ($6.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

