Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 201.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Kura Oncology worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 778.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,385,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $8.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

