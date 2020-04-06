Kusama Trading Up 47.8% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00038434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $1.28 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.02552509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 8,694,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,422,569 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

