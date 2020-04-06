L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.86. 65,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.79. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.