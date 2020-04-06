Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given a C$24.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$24.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.38. 122,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.52. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$39.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.