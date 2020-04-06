LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.