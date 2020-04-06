Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,992 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1881 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.