Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

