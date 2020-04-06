Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,357 shares of company stock worth $67,962,372 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

NYSE AYX opened at $81.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.