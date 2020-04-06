Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.58 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

