Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 10,462 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 1,353.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $66.23 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

