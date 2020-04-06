Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. Gorman-Rupp Co has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $709.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.