Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 25,752 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

WBS opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

