Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $50.20 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

