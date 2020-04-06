Lambda Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $48.04 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.46 or 0.02581710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00204440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 648,247,738 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

