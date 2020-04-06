Lamden Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $5,886.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

