Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landec in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.79 on Monday. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Landec by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

