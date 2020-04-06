Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Landstar System worth $65,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 361.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares during the period.

LSTR stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

