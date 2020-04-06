Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.65 ($64.71).

LXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Lanxess stock opened at €38.09 ($44.29) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €43.80 and a 200-day moving average of €54.83. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

