Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Lanxess stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. 3,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

