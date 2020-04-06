Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.82 ($63.75).

LXS stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €36.27 ($42.17). 328,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.83.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

