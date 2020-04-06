Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Lanxess von 88 auf 67 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung jedoch auf Buy” belassen. Noch mindestens bis Mitte des Jahres durften die Schatzungen fur die europaischen Chemieproduzenten sinken, schrieb Analyst Martin Evans in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bis dahin sollten Anleger vor allem auf die Liquiditat der Unternehmen schauen. Nach dem Verkauf des Polybutadien-Geschafts an Saudi Aramco sei die Kapitalausstattung von Lanxess stark./bek/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 14:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $39.00 on Monday. Lanxess has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

