LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) recently:

4/6/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

2/25/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LTM opened at $2.27 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

