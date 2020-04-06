LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

LTM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.84.

NYSE:LTM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 312,200 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 918,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

