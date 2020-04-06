Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 811.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

