Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$26.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.80 million. Research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.99%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.